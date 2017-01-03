Police Close Roads After Body Found Near Leicester City Centre

Police have cordoned off roads in a busy city centre after the body of a man was discovered in a street today (Tues).

The dead man was found in Suffolk Street, in the North Evington area of Leicester at about 6.20am.

Surrounding roads have been closed at the junctions with Gedding Road and Drinkstone Road while Leicestershire Police carries out inquiries.

The force said the circumstances surrounding the death are “under investigation”.

A police spokesperson said: “Police were called to the scene at 6.20am this morning after the body was discovered in the street.

“Suffolk Street has been closed at the junctions with Gedding Road and Drinkstone Road while officers carry out inquiries.

“The circumstances surrounding the death are under investigation but if anyone has any information they are asked to contact 101.”

Category: News