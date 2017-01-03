Police Name Murder Victim Of Devastating New Year’s Day House Fire

A man who died in a devastating house fire on New Year’s Day has been named by police as Cameron Logan.

Mr Logan, 23, had been celebrating the New Year with his 24-year-old girlfriend before returning to his family home.

But he later died in the blaze at the house in Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire, while his girlfriend was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

She remains in Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in a critical condition.

Mr Logan’s parents, David and Cathy, both 54, were both taken to hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.

The family dog tragically died at the scene of the fire.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the deliberately raised blaze in the Achray Place area of Milngavie around 07.25am on Sunday.

Green tarpaulin was raised around the lower floor of the house while officers investigated the scene.

And on Sunday night, Police Scotland announced that a murder investigation had been launched.

Speaking yesterday (Mon), Detective Chief Inspector Bob Frew, of the major investigations team, appealed for information.

He said: “Cameron had been out with his girlfriend celebrating Hogmanay and both had returned to his home in the early hours of the morning.

“Later that morning, a fire was set deliberately at the house. Cameron died at the scene.

“His parents, both 54 years of age, have since been released from hospital, however, his 24-year-old girlfriend remains in hospital where medical staff describe her condition as critical.

“The family pet dog also died at the scene.

“Officers are still at the house carrying out enquiries and are also in the area speaking to neighbours and checking CCTV.

“Although it was early on New Year’s morning, it’s possible that people were about, maybe walking their dogs or out jogging in or near the area.

“I would appeal to them or indeed anyone who was near Achray Place, who saw activity at the house prior to or after the fire to contact police.

“Information can be passed to the Major Investigation Team based at Govan Police Office via 101 or alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given in confidence.”

