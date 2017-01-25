Police Release CCTV Images Of Suspect After Bus Passenger Stabbed To Deat

Police have released CCTV images of a man suspected of stabbing a passenger to death on the top deck of a bus.

A manhunt was launched after a 36-year-old man was killed on the Number 11A service just after 10.30pm on Monday (23/1).

The victim was stabbed several times in the stomach and back during the frenzied attack.

His attacker had only got on minutes before the pair had an “altercation” as the bus drove along Rookery Road in Handsworth, Birmingham.

The killer fled the bus after the incident as screaming passengers told the driver to stop and called the emergency services.

Todayu, West Midlands Police released CCTV images taken of the suspect on board the National Express bus.

The man, who is described as black and aged between 25 and 30, is wearing a black puffa jacket with the hood up and carrying a black Nike bag.

In one of the images he can be seen holding a red object in his mouth – which appears to be a pack of Rennies – and wearing a black cap.

He was also wearing large black headphones which police said he kept on during the killing.

In another CCTV image the man, who is around 5ft 9in tall, can be seen to have short dreadlocked hair after his hood fell down.

Detective Inspector Warren Hines said: “This was a shocking and tragic incident and our thoughts are with the family of the man who died.

“His attacker is still at large and we believe that someone must know who he is.

“I am asking them to examine their conscience and do the right thing.

“I am urging anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV to contact me urgently.

“All calls will be treated in the strictest confidence and anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crimestoppers.”

Police are currently supporting the family of the victim, who is from Smethwick, West Mids., and a post mortem was due to be carried out yesterday (Wed).

Detectives believe the attacker and his victim were sitting alongside each other on opposite sides of the aisle on the top deck of the bus.

Police said it doesn’t appear the two men knew each other but an altercation suddenly broke out.

The attacker then pulled out a folding pocket knife and stabbed the victim several times before fleeing the bus.

Detective Superintendent Tom Chisholm said: “There didn’t appear to be much of a build-up to this incident.

“It very quickly became physical and clearly the one male has overpowered the other one and there are a number of blows exchanged.”

West Midlands Police are also appealing for four passengers, three men and a woman, who were on the top deck at the time of the attack to come forwards.

