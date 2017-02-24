Pregnant Mum Stuck In Traffic Jam Gives Birth – Thanks To Doctor In The Car Behind

A woman who was stuck in a traffic jam gave birth in the car – thanks to a doctor in the queue behind her.

Pregnant Sian Berry, 25, was on her way to a routine hospital appointment when she started having strong contractions.

Seconds later, the car ground to a halt in nose-to-tail gridlock and she managed to pull over at the side of road in Headington, Oxon, and dialled 999.

Before the ambulance could arrive, Dr Ioannis Spiliotis, an endocrinologist, who had seen her in difficulty walked up to the car and offered his help.

Sian then gave birth in the passenger seat of her Vauxhall Mokka with the help of the medic.

Sian, of Berinsfield, Oxon., said: “All of a sudden he took off his jacket and said ‘It’s OK – I’m a doctor.’He flashed his badge at my mum then starting helping out.”

Dr Spiliotis, who works at the John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxon., helped out and less than 20 minutes later, little Mia was born weighing 9lbs 0.5oz.

He said: “When I arrived I saw this poor lady in the passenger seat and I could see the baby’s head.

“I wanted to get her to hospital but everything was happening so quickly I said ‘right, we’ll do it here’.”

An ambulance arrived but the paramedics handed gloves and towels to Dr Spiliotis.

The whole thing was over in 20 minutes and baby Mia arrived healthily on Monday.

The family have since been taken home and the tot met her saviours earlier this week – Dr Spiliotis and passerby Doga Tasli, who held Sian’s hand throughout.

The glowing mum, who has two other children, Kerris, eight, and Alfie, six, said: “It was amazing, he just delivered the baby.

“Even when the paramedics came they just stood back and let him do it. We wouldn’t have done it without him.”

