Premier League Star Allan Smart ‘called woman a “f***ing s**g” then bit off her husband’s ear’

A Premier League star and BBC radio pundit called a woman a “f*cking slag” when she rejected him – and bit off her husband’s EAR, a court heard.

Former Watford striker Allan Smart, 42, lunged at 51-year-old Ricky Power on a drunken night out.

The brutal assault came after he tried to kiss his girlfriend’s best pal Lisa Power, 42, on a night out and flew into a rage when she pushed him away, she claims.

He drunkenly cursed her before launching the vicious attack on her unsuspecting husband Ricky as he ordered drinks at a pub in Swindon, Wilts., the court heard.

The 6ft2 striker then leaned forwards, sank his teeth into Ricky’s right ear and ripped off the lobe – before spitting it on the ground and walking away, it was said.

The victim received hospital treatment to have his ear glued back in place, is set to undergo plastic surgery and is seeing a counsellor to deal with the trauma.

Dad-of-four Smart, of Oxford, was handed a two-year suspended sentence after admitting wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in April last year.

He was ordered to pay £1,500 compensation and carry out 300 hours of unpaid work.

Sentencing him, Judge Tim Mousley QC described it as a “vicious and gruesome” assault and said Smart has a “problem with drink”.

He said: “Nobody would have thought the evening would have ended the way it did. You went out and you were all drinking, there is no doubt about that.

“But in the Kings Arms you became aggressive for reasons that are not entirely clear but when you were at the bar you were with Mr Power and you leaned over towards his head and bit him in the way that has been described.”

“This was a vicious way to inflict injury and the injury of course is very serious,” he added.

Suspending his sentence, Judge Mousley said: “You are normally and quite obviously a thoroughly decent man.”

“I have come to the conclusion, although I am bound to say I haven’t found it easy to do so, that wholly exceptionally this is a case where the sentence can be suspended.”

Defending, Adrian Langdale told of Smart’s charity work overseas and read a character reference from BBC radio, which commended his “hard work”.

Mr Langdale said: “With his plea of guilty today, Allan Smart has completed his substantial fall from grace.

“He is a man who had a difficult background and climbed significantly up the ladder of society and with this particular offence he has completed the fall all the way back down again.”

He added that Smart bit the victim in a “moment of madness” and showed “genuine remorse” afterwards.

Speaking following the hearing on Friday, Horrified Lisa, a chemist of Swindon, Wilts., said: “Ricky’s ear was completely hacked off and there was so much blood.

“I went into complete shock. I wanted to kill him. Ricky just stood there. Allan smirked at me and then walked out.”

She added: “It’s awful. He is obviously a violent man and he’s not right in the head. Who goes around biting people’s ears off?

“Allan was chatting to Ricky all night. He had no reason to attack him but he just bit his ear off. It was a cowardly attack.

“He thinks he is a big hard man but he is a disgusting, disgusting person.”

“It is disgusting that he’s got away with it. Why? Because he is a footballer? If he lived on a council estate he would have gone down.

“We are gutted. We are mortified. It has been a nightmare for a year and he has walked away.”

Swindon Crown Court heard Smart was out with his girlfriend Sarah Harvey, 41, and her friends Lisa and Ricky at The Kings Arms in Old Town, Swindon, on April 12 2016.

Lisa claims things turned sour when the Smart made a move on her, rubbing her knee the table and winking at her even though his girlfriend was there.

She said: “I told my friend what he was doing and she said, ‘Oh Lisa. He is from up north, he’s just a wind-up merchant.’ She was very blasé.

“Then we left that pub and went to a club where there were some live bands playing. My friend caught up with my husband and they were walking up ahead.

“As Allan and I walked through this alleyway, he went to kiss me. I immediately pushed him off and he said, ‘Don’t fucking push me,’ and pushed me harder.

“I said, ‘I’m going to tell my mate what sort of person you are and he said, ‘No you’re not you f*cking slag.’

“I ran into the pub looking for where my husband was. I spotted him but Allan was in my face shouting, ‘You c*nt, you slag,’ every name under the stars.

“There was a guy behind me who said, ‘You need to step back a bit,’ At this point Ricky was stood at the bar buying a drink for everybody else.

“Then Allan just lunged forward, went for Ricky’s ear. The next thing I know he has turned round to me and spat something out at my feet and walked off.”

Prosecuting, Hannah Squires added: “She believes Allan Smart bit her husband’s ear because he was angry with her and was unable to take it out on her.”

In a statement read aloud by Ms Squires, Ricky said he was a “chilled out” bloke before the incident and has since been signed off sick.

He said: “I worry people stare at me. I have never been in a fight in my life and now because of my injuries I fear people will assume it is my fault and think I’m a thug.”

Police were called to the bar after the incident and Ricky was taken to Great Western Hospital, Swindon in an ambulance.

Allan handed himself in the following day but gave a prepared statement and a no comment interview after he was arrested.

Lisa said: “Ricky is the most laid back man you could ever meet. Nobody can believe this has happened – he’s a gentle giant. He hasn’t got a bad bone in his body.

“Allan was getting on with him really really well. Ricky found him interesting because of his football stories.”

Honda team leader Ricky had seven weeks off work after the incident and will undergo plastic surgery to reconstruct his right ear lobe.

He has suffered from nightmares and paranoia and Lisa have both had counselling since the incident, as well as getting their locks changed.

Speaking after the hearing, Smart said: “We just need to move on.”

The ex-pro footballer began his career in 1993 with Scottish team Caledonian and played for teams including Carlisle, Dundee and Watford in his 16 year playing career.

He went on to manage Southern Football League club Daventry Town and he currently works for a sports education firm promoting apprenticeships.

It’s not the first time the footie star has been in trouble with the police; in 2002 he was dismissed by former team Oldham Athletic after being arrested for assaulting a policeman and resisting arrest.

In 2012, he was convicted of being drunk and disorderly.

