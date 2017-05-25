Pretty Little Thing Slammed For Tiny Crop Top Which Women Can’t Get Over Their HEADS

A girl posted this hilarious snap on Twitter after ordering a top online – which she couldn’t fit over her head.

Olivia Skuce, 21, bought the £12 top from Pretty Little Things but struggled to get it on after it was delivered to her home.

Following the fashion mishap, she tweeted the clothing firm to say: “Hi @OfficialPLT just wondering why your top won’t fit over my head”.

The picture, posted on Monday, caused a social media uproar, and has since been shared hundreds of times.

Olivia, from Northern Ireland, said: “I had done an order from pretty little thing and think I’ve only ordered from them once before.

“It’s a size 8 top and when I went to try it on my head wouldn’t fit through.

“So thought my hair was in the way so put it in a bun and it still wouldn’t go on, so thought I’d tweet them as I’ve seen photos like that before!”

Since Olivia’s ordeal, she has since been contacted by dozens of other people who’ve suffered similar experiences.

She added: “Some people were replying to my tweet saying it’s happened them.

“Pretty Little Thing replied to me privately they said they’re going to have to check if all the same styled tops are like this and if they are they’ll have to be removed.”

Pretty Little Things have given Olivia a refund and a discount code.

