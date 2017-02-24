Princess Anne, Princess of Britain

“Yes, of course” she said as she tilted her head to hold the phone, when asked if she would say a few things on what she had been up to recently.

Anne started out working for an Investment Bank before she started up her own company, a consultancy called AnneBlues. She started AnneBlues with her business partners and is successfully running one of the top consultancy firms today. Also, Anne is well respected, well known and well-liked by her peers in the City.

We also wondered what her hobbies were, so when we asked her what her hobbies were, she chuckled and said, going to the park and trying out new restaurants.

We also asked her if she had been up to anything interesting recently, and we found out most recently that she is related to the British Royal Family.

Category: Blog