Pub Serves Up Biggest Steak In The UK Weighing 220oz & Measuring 2ft LONG

A pub is serving up Britain’s biggest steak weighing a whopping 220oz and measuring- 2FT LONG.

The giant meat feast is over two inches thick and takes two-and-a-half hours to cook – and costs £124.95.

It is so huge that the owner of the George Pub and Grill in Stockton-on-Tees, County Durham, Craig Harker, has set the beef banquet as a food challenge for four people.

Craig has thrown down the gauntlet to four diners to eat the mammoth six kilo rump in 45 minutes.

The Holy Cow 220oz Steak Sharer costs £124.95 and requires 24 notice so Craig can get the meat from the butchers.

Craig, 30, said: “We have to order the steak in from the butchers. It has to be butterflied, otherwise it would take far too long to cook.

“We then get it back here and season it before whacking it in the oven and then putting it under the grill.

“It takes two-and-a-half hours to cook – which gives it a wonderful medium rare finish.

“It is absolutely delicious. If you cook rump properly it is the best steak there is.”

The steak is served with chips, onion rings and coleslaw “to help it go down” according to Craig.

If hungry munchers complete the challenge they receive a certificate, a Facebook legend alert and a George food champ hoodie.

Craig said: “We find that a lot of people are in a food coma when completing a challenge so we also offer a service that we will take you to A&E free of charge if needed.”

Full time mum Zaiga Brive and three of her friends were the first to try the challenge.

The 24-year-old said: “I knew when it came there was no chance I would get through a quarter of the giant steak. I didn’t even touch the sides of it.

“I did keep going until I couldn’t eat anymore, then let another friend take over.

“It took six of us to eat it.

“It was delicious though – nice and juicy.”

Other mighty meals on the challenge set by Man v Food fan Craig are the 40oz Steak Beast, the UK’s Largest Mixed Grill, and the 100oz Daddy of the Steaks.

