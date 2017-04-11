Punter Wins £2k On Grand National After Accidentally Adding Extra ‘0’ To Bet

A lucky punter won more than £2,000 after picking the winner of the Grand National – when he added an extra ‘0’ to his online bet – by ACCIDENT.

Alex Blackwell, 38, backed One For Arthur at 16-1 on the Bet 365 website but he mashed the keyboard and staked £200 on a combination of bets instead of £20.

Incredibly, he only realised his mistake when he checked his bet after the horse romped to victory on Saturday (9/4).

Alex, of Kibworth, Leics., said: “My immediate thought after the race was, I hope I bet on One For Arthur. I looked straight away, as soon as the horse crossed the line.

“When I reviewed it, I saw I had put £200 on.

“I felt very lucky as I ended up winning £2,200.

“It was pretty fortunate because I didn’t mean to put that much on. It’s lucky it came in.”

Alex, a freelance journalist, said he would never purposefully put on a £200 bet, an amount he described as “crazy”.

He said he normally spent £30 to £40 on a few Grand National bets every year.

He added: “I sort of feel the bookies have taken enough money off me over the years.

“This has balanced the scales a bit. I’ve been lucky now, but I’ve been fairly unlucky in the past.”

Alex placed a “win and each way” bet, so he put on £100 for a win and another £50 each way on the horse.

He said: “It was pretty fortunate. I’ve made mistakes before but this is definitely the best one I’ve ever made.”

Alex picked One For Arthur after reading the write up on the horses that morning and found out he had been in good form.

He also placed about a few other Grand National bets, all £5 or £10.

