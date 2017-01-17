Pup Cheats Death After Swallowing Eight-Inch Kitchen Knife

An adorable puppy is recovering from life-saving emergency surgery after she swallowed an eight-inch KITCHEN KNIFE.

Astonishing x-rays reveal the blade stuck inside 12-week-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier Macie.

Her owner, Irene Paisley, 46, thought the pooch had just swallowed a toy when the she started squeaking and choking.

But Irene luckily rushed her beloved pet to an emergency out-of-hours vet service where the kitchen knife was discovered.

Irene, from Glasgow, said: “Macie was making a squeaking sound – I thought she’d swallowed part of a toy.

“Then she was sick, but there was no sign of a toy and she started choking.”

Having lost her previous dog to cancer just two months earlier, Irene feared the worst.

“I was terrified. Poor Macie was still choking and, by the time we arrived at the vet’s, there was blood coming out of her nose.

“The loss of our previous dog was still very raw and the thought of losing Macie was devastating.”

The young puppy was admitted, and x-rays immediately revealed the severity of the situation.

The knife handle had passed through Macie’s stomach and into her intestines, while the tip of the knife was still in her gullet.

She underwent emergency surgery to remove the knife while Irene, her partner and four children waited at home waiting for news.

“I couldn’t believe it when they said Macie had swallowed a knife. I have no idea where she got hold of it.

“She could have pinched it out of the dishwasher, but no-one saw what happened. None of us could sleep that night as we knew Macie might not survive.”

But the operation was a success and the following morning Macie was transferred to the PDSA Pet Hospital in Shamrock Street, where her recovery began.

Vet Emily Ronald said: “I’ve never seen an x-ray like Macie’s. She was extremely lucky to survive.

“Her saving grace was that she swallowed the handle-end first – the blade-end would undoubtedly have pierced her organs, likely causing fatal injuries.

“The morning after surgery, she was bouncing all over the place as if nothing had happened.

“Macie has been back for frequent check-ups over the past two weeks and we’re pleased she’s recovering and healing well.”

Irene said: “Although she’s only young, Macie is already a big part of the family.

“She brings us so much joy and happiness, and means the world to the children.

“Without PDSA, she wouldn’t have recevied her life-saving treatment and wouldn’t be here today.”

