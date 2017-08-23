Quadriplegic Girl Told She Would Never Run, Swim Or Walk Takes Part In Triathlon

A six year-old girl told she would never be able to run, swim or speak has defied doctors – by completing a TRIATHLON.

Brave Daisy Mason was born nearly 12 weeks early and then diagnosed with quadriplegic cerebral palsy when she was nine months old.

Experts said her condition would make it difficult for her to move all four of her limbs and her development would not progress beyond that of a four-year-old.

But last weekend against the odds – and with a little gentle help from dad Adam – she swam 150m, pushed herself 1km on her trike, and wheeled herself 3km in her wheelchair.

Hundreds of spectators cheered her on at the Superhero Series Triathlon which invites participants from all levels to take part in teams, as individuals, or with a carer or helper.

The event attracts world famous athletes like paralympians Johnny Peacock and David Weir to participate alongside everyday heroes like Daisy.

Delighted mum Lucy, 36, said: “She’s done an amazing job and we couldn’t be any more proud of her.

“We refused to believe the NHS physio who said she had reached her full potential – this shows what motivation and a loving home can really do.

“Everybody who meets her loves her, she’s like a little ray of sunshine.

“There’s something about her that is almost overwhelmingly magical.”

The family, from Kings Lynn, Norfolk, were overwhelmed by the hundreds of spectators who turned out to show their support for Daisy.

Lucy, a medical secretary at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn, added: “Daisy’s quite well known and a lot of people know about her story.

“Many people wanted to come and speak to her after the event.

“It was amazing to see how many people knew who she was and came to support her and congratulate her.”

Dad Adam, 32, a linesman for UK Power Network said: “We’re so proud of our little girl.

“She did absolutely brilliantly and everybody was so happy for her.

“She’s a medical wonder and we’re so excited that she’s going to take part in another event next month, Parallel London”

That is a fun run at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park designed for people of all abilities to participate against each other.

Cerebral palsy affects everybody differently, sometimes having more impact on the brain, and sometimes more on the body’s physical movement.

Daisy, who was conceived during her parents’ first IVF attempt, attends Gaywood Community Primary, a mainstream school, where she will enter year two next month.

Lucy added: “Daisy loves swimming- the first and most important thing I ever wanted to teach her to do, was speak.

“I used to say, there’s no point in teaching her to walk, if she can’t say where she’s walking or why she’s walking there.

“I bought a Sonar CD and would play it to her everyday in the bath, for about two years.

“Eventually, she started repeating the sounds from the CD with me, and those sounds became words, and this motivated her to start moving too, trying things like cycling.”

Daisy, who uses a wheelchair, is already planning to repeat the triathlon next year.

Lucy said: “This time, only the three of us – me and Adam and Daisy – went to the event.

“We’re definitely going to do it next year and get as many friends and family members together.”

Sarah Wealleans, a solicitor at Irwin Mitchell, Cambridge who sponsored the triathlon at Dorney Lake, Windsor, Berks said: “Daisy is an inspiration to everyone.

“Her and her family are not phased by her disability and were really looking forward to the challenge of the event.

“We’ve seen first-hand through our Don’t Quit, Do It campaign how disability sport can really help people with their rehabilitation and recovery from injuries and also help people realise their potential in spite of any restrictions they may face.”

