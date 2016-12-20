Rabbit Rescued After It Was Spotted Hopping About On A ROOF

This is the bizarre moment a rabbit was rescued by the RSPCA after it was spotted hopping around on the ROOF of a house.

Animal welfare officers initially thought the fluffy bunny had been picked up by a bird and dropped onto the tiles of the two-storey house.

Pictures show the white rabbit perched on the steep roof of the property in Anfield, Liverpool.

RSPCA Animal Welfare Officer Matt Brown worked with Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service to bring the animal down to safety on Monday morning (19/12).

They were then alerted to a Facebook post by a woman who was missing her white eight-month-old rabbit Lily.

Owner Julie Galway, who lives a few hundred metres from where her pet was found, told them her garden had been broken into on Sunday night (18/12).

RSPCA inspectors now believe Lily may have been thrown onto the roof by the burglar.

Julie said: “We discovered on Monday morning that our garden gate was open and the rabbit hutches had been opened.

“I have seven rabbits and all of them had been accounted for, apart from Lily.

“I’d been looking for Lily all day, walking up and down the street and asking people if they had seen her but was having no luck.

“I put something on Facebook asking people to keep an eye out for her and I was so happy when I was told she’d been found.

“It just goes to show how powerful social media can be.

“She’s definitely had an adventure. We’ll never know for certain how she ended up on the roof but thankfully she is fine and is back relaxing in her hutch.”

The RSPCA were called after a surprised member of the public spotted the white rabbit stranded on the roof.

Animal Welfare Officer Matt Brown said: “We had two theories, that the rabbit had been picked up by a bird from a garden and dropped on the roof or that someone had thrown her up there.

“We got her to a vets and thankfully she had no injuries.

“However we were still very confused about how she got up there as it is incredibly unlikely she’d have been able to have hopped up herself.

“We had no idea where she came from either, we knocked on doors on the street but we had no luck in finding her owner.

“It is quite unbelievable how Lily ended up on the roof.

“As a result of what we found out from the rabbit’s owner, we think it is likely that she was thrown up there by whoever had taken her.

“Why, we don’t know, but thankfully she is uninjured and has recovered from her ordeal.”

Anyone who has any information about the incident should contact the RSPCA in complete confidence on 0300 123 8018, or call Merseyside Police on 101.

