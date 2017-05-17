Raising The Bar For Multi-Functional Video Capture Devices

Magewell, the leading manufacturer and developer of exclusive video capture devices around the globe sports its latest extension to a line of distinguished screen recording products. Based in Nanjing province, China- Magewell prides itself on crafting unique and resourceful video grabbing devices for residential and commercial projects, furnishing a flawless streaming experience to meet users’ immediate demands.

And with the demands for adaptable, universal and all-purpose video capture devices at its peak in the forefront of technology, versatility is an absolute necessity. This week, upon Magewell’s release, ForeFront Imaging stocks the newest addition to the USB Capture family, a series of portable plug-and-play devices, the USB Capture AIO (All-In-One). This game-changing series has received numerous prestigious awards, taking place as one of NewBay’s Best of Show Awards and the BCPVA’s yearly Video Innovation Awards – given to such innovative, cutting-edge products that are demanded as integral components of state-of-the-art platforms. Spearheading the industry, Magewell’s single-channel USB Capture AIO captures SDI and HDMI both with embedded and analog audio, and extends its functionality to DVI, VGA, Component, Composite and S-video, all plus audio.

Magewell’s design philosophy includes a sleek and clean white finish, housing the leading benchmark for portable video capture devices. Features of the USB Capture AIO include:

Support for capture resolutions up to 2K (2048×2160) at capture frame rates up to 120 frames per second, allowing for pristine definition, fluidity and with the ability to up/down scale video resolution at will, flexibility.

Supports a deinterlacing algorithm, converting common analog television signals or 1080i HD sources into non-interlaced form for a smooth, full-sized image. With adjustable brightness, hue and saturation, and various capture colour spaces – clarity is completely within the user’s customization.

Aside from being a multipurpose ‘all-in-one’ device, the USB Capture AIO stands out with its mobility – its plug and play feature allows the user to transport it anywhere at any time with ease; or if you’re looking for something dedicated, this product will continuously function 24/7.

Compatible with Windows, Linux and Mac OS X, and supporting a driverless interface, the flexibility of this device provides a cost-effective, easy to use, and feature rich solution for the users’ needs in the evolving landscape.

In the advancing market, users’ requirements are constantly alternating, hence the rising demand for dynamic products such as the USB Capture range. ForeFront Imaging, a company based in the United Kingdom, provides solutions to clients around the globe- “We choose to include Magewell’s line of devices in our arsenal for their versatility, mobility, and absolute superiority in capture quality. Our clients range from universities and lecture halls, to gaming events and streaming conferences- therefore, we strive for demonstrative reliability in our solutions.” said Mohammed Idrees C.E.O. of Forefront Imaging.

For Vision Dimension, a distributor company based in Northern Germany, the delivery of a complete solution that meets all of the client’s needs is ultimately essential. “The USB Capture dongles are paramount in our highly competitive industry. They allow multiple video sources, they’re driverless devices that can be used with all kinds of software applications, and I’d say the greatest benefit of the USB Capture AIO specifically is its ability to capture different types of sources.” said Michael Hoffman C.E.O. of Vision Dimension.

The USB Capture AIO as well as other devices in the USB Capture range is now available to purchase from ForeFront. Magewell’s major line of screen recording and video grabbing solutions will be showcased at upcoming events.

For more information about Vision Dimension, please visit: www.vision-dimension. com.

For more information about ForeFront Imaging, a subsidiary company of EMS Imaging, please visit www.forefrontimaging.com.

Category: Business