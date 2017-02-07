Recruitment Agency Caissa Global Expands, Opens Berlin Office

Caissa Global, the tech-focused Recruitment and Executive Search Agency headquartered in London, has recently opened a Berlin office in the heart of the German capitol to better serve its local clients.

Caissa Global has been providing recruitment and executive search services in the field of Tech for startups and digital companies since 2009, working with companies globally but with a strong focus on Berlin. The growing number of local clients, as well as the expansion of the tech industry over the years made Berlin the obvious next step for a second location.

Founder and Managing Director, Konstanty Sliwowski, is excited about the expansion of the company. “Being on the ground in Berlin makes it easier to work more closely with our Berlin clients as well as local job candidates,” he says, “We’re happy to be here on the ground now.”

The Caissa office is located in MindSpace, the co-working center located in Gendarmenmarkt.

About: Caissa Global

Caissa Global is a recruitment agency providing advisory services in Recruitment & Executive search to clients in companies both large and small in sectors including IT, E-commerice, media, logistics, and consulting.

For more information on the company and services, visit: www.caissa-global.com

