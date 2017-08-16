Red-Faced Teen Rescued By Firefighters After Getting Trapped In Toddler’s Swing

This is the moment a red-faced teenager was rescued by firefighters after getting stuck – in a CHILD’S SWING.

Kira Albus, 15, became firmly wedged in the kid’s playground equipment after she was dared to get in by friends on Friday night (11/8).

Baffled fire crews were called to Ellis Park in Glenfield, Leicester, at around 10pm to find the schoolgirl trapped in the tight spot and unable to move.

Mobile phone video footage shows an embarrassed Kira anxiously laughing, and telling her rescuers: “I just can’t get out.”

Eventually firefighters were able to cut the teen free from the toddler swing with a bolt cutter – but she was left with bruising to her legs.

Kira has now apologised for bothering the rescue service but admits all her friends and family had found her ordeal “hilarious.”

Kira, who attends Beaumont Leys School, said: “We must have gone to the park at about 9.15pm.

“I go down there a lot during the summer holidays, as it’s a good place to meet friends.

“There were about nine of us there, just sitting around and talking to one another casually.

“There are four toddler swings and four adult swings, and my friend turned around and said to me: ‘I bet you can’t get in the children’s one’.

“I had to prove her wrong.

“I was able to get into it pretty quickly, and started to get a bit cocky.

“It was a bit of a tight squeeze, as I think the video shows, and I struggled to get out.

“Eventually some of the lads from the other end of the park came down to help, but they couldn’t get me out.

“Then my friends’ dads all came and tried too.

“There was a pretty massive crowd in the end. I was mortified.

“At first I was in hysterics, it was so funny that I was stuck in this little swing.

“But after a while I did start to worry. The side of the swing was digging into my thighs, and I couldn’t wriggle free.

“I really didn’t want to have to dial 999, as it was such a stupid thing, but one of my friends decided that it was the only way to get me out.

“When they first arrived at around 10pm, they just chuckled and said: ‘How on earth did you get stuck in there?’.

“They tried to put me in different poses to make it easier to get out, but nothing was working.

“They have to use bolt cutters to cut open the swing and let me out.

“When I first stood up, I had absolutely no feeling in my legs.

“I must have looked a bit like Bambi.

“I have a bit of bruising on my thighs and have certainly learnt my lesson.”

Since being posted on her Facebook, the video of her ordeal has attracted over 8,000 views and been shared hundreds of times.

Her mum Karla, 30, a former bar worker, said: “She’s such a idiot.

“When she got back home and told me what had happened, I didn’t believe her. I thought she was joking around.

“It was only when she showed me the video that I actually thought it had happened.

“It’s so funny, because she’s incredibly clumsy anyway.

“It’s gone a bit viral since she’s posted it on Facebook, and people have mostly taken it well.

“But there are a few negative comments, people saying that she deserved to lose her legs and that she wasted the fire brigade’s time.

“She’s just a teenager having fun with friends, and she’s learnt her lesson.

“It’s not like she was out taking drugs or drinking or anything else. She was just having a laugh during the summer holidays.”

A spokesperson from Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We want everybody to have fun at the park but baby swing seats are designed for babies.

“Please think before climbing in, no matter how much your friends dare you.”

Category: News