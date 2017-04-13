Reflexis Brings Real-Time Retail Solutions to RBTE 2017

Reflexis invite retailers to visit our stand (#131) at the Retail Business Technology Expo on May 8-9, 2017 in London. Show attendees will be able to meet Reflexis executives, discuss their current retail challenges, and learn how Reflexis solutions enable them to solve their pressing problems.

European retail, hospitality, and restaurant chains are facing more problems from both inside and outside the four walls of their stores. Competition from online pure-plays, changing customer expectations, and new labour laws are impacting retail strategy by adding new layers of complexity. Reflexis solutions help retailers streamline their corporate-to-store communications, optimise labour operations, and drive best-practice actions by employees to respond to unexpected events, all so that store managers and associates provide the best possible customer service.

‘There is a growing need for brick-and-mortar locations to respond to changing conditions in real time instead of depending on out-dated forecasts and reports,’ says OP Choudhary, Head of Operations, EMEA. ‘If retailers can up the ante in customer service and multi-channel execution, they will provide a key differentiator when competing with online pure-plays for customer loyalty’.

Category: Business