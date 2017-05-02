Reflexis Brings Workforce Management Solutions to Future Stores 2017

Reflexis Systems, Inc., the leader in real-time store operations and workforce management solutions, will be presenting at Future Stores 2017 on ‘How Workforce Management Can Improve Customer Experience and Operational Efficiency’. The conference will take place at the Radisson Blu Portman Hotel in London from May 31-June 1, 2017.

Reflexis also invites attendees to visit us at Stand 11, where we will be ready to discuss your company’s retail needs, answer questions, and provide demonstrations of our workforce management solutions.

‘Reflexis Workforce Manager and Time and Attendance solutions help navigate the complexity of European labour laws,’ said OP Choudhary, Head of European Operations. ‘These solutions help retailers increase efficiency by reducing the time spent on jobs such as scheduling and time-keeping’.

David Lancefield, Retail Consultant at Reflexis, will be presenting on May 31st at 10:20 a.m., in the main conference room. In his presentation, he will explain how Reflexis customers in the U.K. such as McDonald’s and Estee Lauder use workforce management solutions to:

Reduce the time Store Managers spend writing and editing schedules

• Ensure accurate payroll and employee time-keeping

• Optimise labour schedules to better align labour spend with store traffic

