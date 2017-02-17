Research Shows Lack Of Sleep Can Cause Illness

If you’re wondering why you’re feeling groggy after a bad night’s sleep, you may be surprised to learn that it’s not just because your body that feels tired. In fact, according to a recent study, researchers found that sleep deprivation also has a harmful effect on your immune system.

In a study of 11 pairs of twins with varying sleeping patterns, researchers found that the sleep deprived sibling had a less potent immune system.

It’s the first study to show the effects of chronic sleep deprivation on immune systems according to author and professor of neurology at the University of Washington Medicine Sleep Center Dr. Nathaniel Watson. He says, “if you expose a sleep-deprived person to a rhinovirus, they are more likely to get the common cold than a person who has adequate sleep”.

By running the research study with twins, the non-genetic factors of sleeping habits and their effects were able to be tested. The relationship between sleeping and the immune system was able to be compared and is the first study of its kind.

The immune system is a combination of tissues, cells and organs that work together to protect the body from infections, viruses and other harmful diseases.

Being a natural defence mechanism for the human body, keeping your immune system in good shape is essential for great overall health.

You can ensure that you’re getting the best possible sleep by checking which mattress caters to your needs. You should do some research on the best and worst-rated beds in order to find one that is guaranteed to give you a great night’s sleep – and not let it impact your immune system.

It’s recommended that the typical adult should have between seven and nine hours sleep per night. Achieving this can help to protect your immune system and boost your overall health.

