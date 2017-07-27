Reusable rockets proving to be economically viable

The one factor that all industry titans can agree on is that the reusability of rockets will effectively lower the cost of access into space. The collective decision to practice on Reused Engines has given way to the effective growth of the space economy. It has given rise to new products, astounding services, better national security capabilities and great tech jobs.

Over the years there is no denying that the cost of launching has always been one of the most constraining factors in the space business. Millions of dollars are spent to simply launch a rocket. The launcher must be fine-tuned to be as light as possible. The design is quite delicate and each touch requires a lot of money. Other factors that come into play is the chemicals needed for the rocket, the engines, the ultra-light material needed for the tanks, the employees and even the launch site.

The large satellite is also built to allow it to keep orbiting in a fixed position over our planet. Both NASA and the NSA have been dealing with limited operations and the cost of only one launch ranges from $100 million to $260 million.

Over the years the aerospace industry has continuously been spending millions of dollars to build a rocket that can be launched only once. After the rocket it is launched and its work is done, the rockets crash and burn into ash. Once it is launched and its work done, the rocket crashes and falls back to the earth’s surface landing into the seafloor never to be seen again.

Fortunately, SpaceX has been able to triumph and emerge victorious when it comes to maintaining and controlling the cost of rocket launches. SpaceX built the Falcon 9 rocket which is much cheaper because they chose to create their own components rather than outsourcing as they often do. The Falcon 9 rocket also has a modular design and more cost effective engineering choices. The addition of the reusable robotic space capsule called Dragon was attributed to give the rocket more cash flow to take on challenging tasks, such as a trip to another planet.

SpaceX also eliminated the most expensive factor when it comes to launching a rocket. The Falcon 9 was shot up into space and the rocket did not burn up in the atmosphere. Instead, it impressively landed back on earth in one piece.

The success of the Falcon 9 has given way to a new economic revolution. Now that access to space is much cheaper, a large amount of entrepreneurial activities are coming up. First of all the space tourism industry is definitely growing thanks to the affordable access to space. There is the generation of power, materials and space components.

The aspect of a reused rocket however is getting more attention than the profits and savings earned from the reused rocket. Individuals have expressed concerns about the reliability of re using a rocket into space. Engineers have often explained that individuals must not think of a rocket as “used”. Just as an air traveler boards a plane that has been tested in a flight and just as a driver drives a car with several miles on its odometer, so must every individual trust a rocket that had been to space and back.

