Robbers Smash Through Building Society Window In Car Before Ramming Police During Botched Raid

Detectives are hunting a gang of brazen robbers who rammed into a police car while fleeing the scene of a botched smash and grab raid at a building society.

The thieves left a trail of destruction following the daring early morning robbery at a Nationwide branch in a sleepy village on Monday (2/1).

Police were called to Victoria Avenue, in Borrowash, Derbys., at around 4am after receiving reports a 4×4 had ploughed through a window of the building society.

After smashing their way in the crooks attempted to make off with the ATM cash machine but were foiled when officers arrived at the scene as they made their escape.

Witnesses said a van reversed into a pursuing police car before the robbers jumped out and got into an Audi A3 waiting nearby before fleeing the scene empty-handed.

Dramatic pictures show the remains of the cash-machine strewn across the village shopping precinct car park as well as the damaged front of the police car.

Derbyshire Police are now investigating the failed raid and have urged any witnesses to get in touch.

A force spokesperson said: “We were called to the Nationwide building society, in Victoria Avenue, shortly after 4am on Monday, January 2, by witnesses reporting a break-in.

“Thieves had driven a 4×4 into the window of the building society in order to gain access to the cash machine.

“The first officers on the scene saw people trying to drive away in an Audi A3 and a Transit van.

“The van reversed into a police car, causing minor injuries to the officers inside.

“One of the officers got out and chased the van driver, but he climbed into the Audi and the car sped off toward Spondon.

“We don’t believe the gang was successful in breaking into the cash machine. The two officers went to hospital for a check-up.”

Following the raid, a large section of the precinct’s car park was cordoned off while police combed the area for clues.

A dark green Land Rover on a grass verge outside the Nationwide branch was also sealed off.

A man who lives nearby, who did not wish to be named, said the drama at the Nationwide Building Society unfolded between 4am and 4.30am.

He said: “Roads had been shut since about 5am. There was still lots of police activity and there was scene of crime tape cordoning off the area near to the building society.

Another neighbour said: “It is normally so quiet here. You do not expect this sort of thing in Borrowash.

“I didn’t hear anything until I was told about the incident this morning.”

Anyone with information about the incident are asked to call Derbyshire police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

