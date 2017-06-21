RSPCA Rescue Goose Trapped In A Bright Red Thong!

RSPCA inspectors were left at a loss for words after rescuing a goose from Prickend Pond – that got trapped in a sexy red THONG.

The RSPCA were called to the tiny Prickend Pond after a goose was spotted with red knickers wrapped around its feet and body.

Deputy Chief Inspector Anthony Pulfer and Animal Collection Officer Abbie Fright rushed to the pond, in Chislehurst, south east London, were startled to discover the poor goose got trapped in kinky underwear.



DCI Pulfer said: “In my 15 years as an RSPCA inspector this is the first time I have ever had to rescue an animal caught in a thong.

“As the goose was on land my colleague Abbie was able to catch them quickly and we were able to remove the thong which was tangled around their leg and body.

“It’s pretty pants what has happened to them and someone has been a bit of a bird brain to have left a thong lying around.

“While although the bird did have a slight case of angel wing, luckily they didn’t have any serious injuries as a result of getting caught.

“But it would have only been a matter of time before the thong would have started cutting into their skin, and this is just another example of how poorly discarded litter can be a real hazard for wildlife.

“People must discard of their rubbish safely no matter what it is.”

