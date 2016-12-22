Santa Spotted Riding Through City On Tinsel-Covered Motorbike!

Father Christmas has swapped his sleigh for a more rock ‘n’ roll mode of transport this year – after being spotted riding around town on a tinsel-covered motorbike.

The mystery Santa was spotted roaring through Nottingham city centre yesterday (Wed) by eagle-eyed Michael Constantine who was testing out his new camera.

Michael, 23, who works at a fish-and-chip restaurant, said: “I was instantly excited when I saw him in the distance. I knew it would make a fantastic picture.

“He looked so happy. As soon as I pointed the camera at him, he smiled and gave me a thumbs up – I hope he likes the photo.”

Category: News