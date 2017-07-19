Savvy Schoolgirl Turns Pocket Money Into Thousands After Selling Makeup Range On Instagram

A savvy schoolgirl aged just 12 who invested her pocket money in to her very own makeup range is raking in a whopping £1,000 profit -PER-MONTH.

Entrepreneur Isobel Carter launched her own cosmetic range called ‘Isobel C’ from her mum’s beauty salon five months ago after saving up her pocket money for two years.

Isobel started out with eyebrow cream and sold it to her friends via home-made promotional Instagram videos – which highlighted its reputation for being long-lasting, smudge and waterproof.

She has now been able to launch a full make up range from her profits, including foundations, blusher, lipglosses and contour kits.

Isobel is now aiming for it to become a global brand – with a little help from her proud mum.

Mum Erlinda Muis, 41, who arrived in Britain from Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia in 2003, said the idea was completely her daughter’s.

The mum-of-two said: “Launching a makeup brand was all her idea.

“At the age of 10 she opened her bank statement and she came to me and said she wanted to double it.

“She was just 10 years old, but she knew what she wanted – she wanted to invest.

“I would give her maybe £2/£3 a week, sometimes more, depending on what help she would do at the spa or around the house.

“We talked about what she could do and she decided on creating an eyebrow cream at first.

“We spent a lot of time contacting manufacturers, sampling products to make sure we had got the right one and then once we found one we liked we launched our brand.”

Products from Isobel’s cosmetics range vary in price – a powder contour kit costs £35, brow cream dips cost between £13 and £15 and her popular lipglosses cost £12.99.

A ‘lipliner set’ with non-smudge lipgloss and a lip pencil costs £20 and come in a variety of colours.

Isobel, of Brough, near Hull, East Yorks., now hopes the Florida-manufactured products will make her enough money so she can train at the same prestigious beauty academy as her mum – Clara International Aesthetic College.

Speaking about her success, the youngster said: “It’s just great – I want to take after my mum and be successful like her.”

Ms Muis added: “I think she has watched me run a business and wants to do something similar.

“She’s driven because she sees what you can achieve with hard work.

“Isobel started selling the products in March of this year and is now making about £1,000 profit a month – but it’s snowballing.”

Adding: “Next month it will be more.”

South Hunsley School pupil Isobel sells to women of all ages following the reputation gained from the products sold in her mum’s spa Erlinda Jelita Spa in Hessle, East Yorks., which opened in 2014.

Erlinda, who is also mum to 14-year-old inspiring golfer Dominic, says her family of three is “very busy” and she only wants the best for her kids.

She said: “I’m really proud of Isobel’s determination – It’s a proper family business. It will take years to establish it but we’ve already got customers who love it.

“I think it’s doing well because it’s for women of all ages.

“There are younger girls who love it but the more mature lady has also found it works perfectly on their skin too.”

Isobel’s next step will be to attend trade shows to grow her client base – both offline and online.

