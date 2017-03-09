Schoolboy Recreates ‘Brownlee Brothers’ Scene As He Carries Fellow Runner With Stitch Across Finish Line

This is the moment two schoolboys had a ‘Brownlee brothers’ moment – when one carried the other across the finish line at a cross country event.

Riley Watson, 10, was just 60ft from the end of a gruelling run when he collapsed with a stitch.

But classmate Julian Otu, also 10, came to his rescue – scooping him up and carrying him over the finish line while wearing a ‘Young Ambassador’ t-shirt.

The touching moment happened at the end of an inter-schools cross country event at Weelsby Woods in Grimsby in a Year 5 race.

Photographer Jon Corken captured the scene at the North East Lincolnshire Schools Sports Partnership Primary Cross Country Race.

Jon said it was reminiscent of the moment Alistair Brownlee helped his brother Jonathan over the line at the Triathlon World Series in Mexico, sacrificing his chance of winning.

Julian Otu, who carried his classmate across the finish line of the 800m race, said: “I’d rather not have won and helped my friend than leave him there.”

The youngster is a student at Allerton Primary School in Immingham and is also a School Sports Partnership young ambassador.

His proud headteacher, Amanda Turner, said: “What Julian did encompasses how we want our children to be. He has exemplified his caring attitude. He is a very caring boy.

“He is one of our young leaders where he helps support younger children within the school with extra classes.

“I am proud to say we have a school full of Julians. They are all exemplary. I think it’s wonderful what Julian did so it’s so nice to hear something good. That’s our Julian for you.”

Category: News