Seeing Double! – 13 Sets Of Adorable Twins To Start Primary School In Just One Area Of Scotland

A Scottish council has once again become one of the areas with the most twins starting primary school after 13 sets enrolled this year.

The children will join a remarkable 151 sets of twins who attend primary schools across Inverclyde.

It is thought to be the council area with the highest number of twins in the classroom.

For the past 10 years there have been – on average – 775 registered births a year in Inverclyde.

Over the same period there have been – on average – 14 sets of twins starting primary school each year.

Inverclyde Education Convener Councillor Jim Clocherty thinks that the high proportion of twins in schools shows that Inverclyde is the best place to raise a family.

He said: “That gives a twinning rate of 18 per 1000 births which is well above the Scottish average of 15 per 1000 and I wouldn’t be surprised if we are among the highest in the country.

“We pride ourselves on our close-knit, family-friendly communities and make no secret of the fact Inverclyde is the perfect place to live, work and raise a family.

“The fact our schools are packed to the rafters with twins only reinforces that message reminding us on a daily basis how every child is part of a bigger family whose members have contributed to the cultural and social heritage of Inverclyde.”

Provost for the region Martin Brennan said he is always surprised by the number of twins starting primary school in Inverclyde.

He said: “Every year I am surprised at the significant number of twins we have leaving nursery and heading for primary school.

“It seems to always run into double-figures and this year is no exception.

“I am particularly pleased – as a former teacher – to be able to welcome them as they prepare to join their new classmates in their new schools and I am sure they will have a huge amount of fun over the coming years.

“We have some of the best teachers working in some of the best schools in the country and thanks to the support of parents and the wider school communities we maintain high standards of learning across the board.”

