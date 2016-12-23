Selfless Youngster Battling Cerebral Palsy Completes Charity Walk For Cancer Sufferer Bradley Lowery

A selfless youngster who has to use a walking frame to get around put his own battles aside to complete a MILE LONG charity walk for a boy diagnosed with incurable cancer.

Kind six-year-old Charlie Creaser suffers from cerebral palsy but was determined to get out and help little Bradley Lowery – whose gruelling battle with neuroblastoma began again after consultants discovered the cancer he had beaten in January 2013 had returned.

To help Bradley fund pioneering and potentially life-prolonging treatment, Charlie took on the biggest challenge of his life and embarked on a one-mile charity walk in Redcar, North Yorks.

Charlie raised a staggering £1,750 in the process.

It was a huge achievement for Charlie, who defied doctor’s predictions that he may never walk after being born with quadriplegic cerebral palsy, which affects all four limbs.

Now the brave little lad, from Hetton,. North Yorks., has been awarded with a Sunderland Football Club mascot place and will walk out on the pitch with his heroes as they face Tottenham Hotspur on January, 31.

Charlie’s mum, Michelle Creaser, described how excited her little boy was at the reward for his hard work.

She said: “He is over the moon – he absolutely loves SAFC.”

As well as being a charity champ, Charlie has overcome his own difficulties as he fights to one day be able to walk unaided.

He has undergone calf-lengthening surgery and is due to see a specialist next year.

Michelle, who is married to Martin Creaser, said: “He was really determined to help Bradley after hearing how poorly he was, he’s always wanted to meet him after hearing so much about him.”

Bradley’s plight has touched the hearts of the nation and he has received a phenomenal 250,000 Christmas cards from members of the public so far after an appeal for festive greetings went national.

Category: News