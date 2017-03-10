Stunned Commuter Spots Seven Nuns Sitting At SEVEN SISTERS Station

March 10, 2017 | by | 0 Comments
This was the scene on a London train platform when seven nuns were spotted at Seven Sisters station, London.

This was the scene on a London train platform when seven nuns were spotted at Seven Sisters station, London.

A commuter was stunned when he spotted seven nuns on an train platform – at SEVEN SISTERS station.

Ben Patey, 33, was travelling home from work when he captured the amazing snap at the north London Underground stop.

He said: “I had just had a long day and I was waiting to jump on the train when I looked across and saw the nuns and the sign.

“I had to do a double-take. It was one of those strange but amusing moments.”

SWNS_SEVEN_SISTERS_02Seven Sisters is believed to take its name from a group of seven elm trees which were planted around a willow tree in the 14th Century.

It is thought they may have been planted by seven non-ecclesiastical sisters who were going their separate ways.

Category: News, Pictures

Add your comment

Libellous and abusive comments are not allowed. Please read our House Rules

For information about privacy and cookies please read our Privacy Policy

«
»