Severely Neglected Shih Tzu In Such A State Her Matted Fur Resembled A MOP

A beautiful little shih tzu was handed into a veterinary practice in such a neglected state her mattered and overgrown coat made her look like a MOP.

Overlooked Rosie, as she has now been named by staff, was allegedly discovered wandering as a stray with no microchip, collar or ID tag.

The tiny ball of fluff came to the surgery with her coat in such a distressed state her skin was bleeding and she was almost unrecognisable as a dog.

Rosie is thought to be aged between three and six-years-old and was given to veterinary staff in Bury, Lancs., on January, 31 who immediately alerted the RSPCA.

RSPCA inspector Lorna Campbell said Rosie had been “severely neglected”.

She said: “You could barely tell Rosie was a dog let alone what breed she was – she just looked like a dirty mop.

“She has clearly been severely neglected and was in a terrible state when we got her.

“Her coat was a horrible brown/grey colour when it should have been a beautiful cream and she had huge matted knots and dreadlocks in her coat which had made her skin sore and bleeding.

“The coat was so bad that the only option we had was to shave it all off. Once we’d removed the fur, it revealed a number of sores and wounds to her skin.

“Vets believe her coat has been left to grow for a considerable length of time. Poor Rosie must have been so uncomfortable.”

Rosie is now receiving treatment and inspector Campbell has launched an investigation into how she came to end up in such a state.

She said: “Bathing and grooming your pet dog is an important part of caring for them, just like walking them and taking them to the vets.

“Some breeds in particular need to be groomed daily and have to go to a groomer regularly to have their coats clipped and cut.

“Poor Rosie has not ended up like this overnight so must have been suffering for some time.

“I’d like to hear from anyone who might recognise her or know where she has come from to get in touch by calling our appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”

