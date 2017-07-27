Sex Doll Company Making Terminator-style Robot Head Which Can Speak, Smile And Even Sing

Manufacturers have finished the prototype of the DS Doll Robotic Head, which contains a movable mechanical structure coated in silicone ‘skin’ and controlled by a smartphone – and a PlayStation controller.

The model, made by Doll Sweet Dolls and EX Doll, has a ‘stunningly beautiful’ face, and can listen and answer questions using voice recognition software.

They are hoping to launch a crowdfunding campaign to help produce an English and Japanese version.

She does not have a rotatable neck, but will fit all the company’s other doll bodies, which have flexible limbs allowing them to ‘move as a real person’.

Paul Lumb, head of Cloud Climax, says the prototype is the ‘Bugatti Veyron of VR’ – and comes with a similarly hefty price tag at around £4,500.

The company are Europe’s only authorised EX Doll retailer and are hoping to bring the robotic head to the UK at the end of next year.

Paul says the futuristic technology is at the ‘forefront’ of sex tech, but insists we are still decades away from ‘sex robots‘.

He said: “EX Dolls have been working on a robotics head since 2014, but we’re generations away from a Terminator-style cyborg.

“What they’ve been doing is developing app control for the robot head, but currently with the prototype it’s only got Chinese dialect, which is their core market.

“Over the next 12 months, they want to develop Japanese and English speaking models.

“They will have an element of natural conversation, so they won’t sound too robotic, but they will take time – languages are massive.

“The voice recognition is no different to a smart phone, but this model also has facial expressions, unlike standard silicone heads.

“Over the last two years we’ve been moving towards real touch, real feel silicon dolls, enhancing the skeleton to make it lighter – these adult-sized dolls have a combined head and body weight of five stone.

“It’s an opportunity to take this to the next level of where doll development is going, and it’s been happening quietly behind the scenes for ten to 15 years.

“This is revolutionary, it’s a game-changer – from a gamer’s perspective, it’d be like a new console being released.

“This is the next step of teledildonics reality; it’s at the forefront of adult tech and is really the Bugatti Veyron of VR.”

Paul says it is unlikely we will see ‘actual sex robots‘ any time soon, as they would be too heavy and expensive.

But he says this prototype is the latest step to the ‘next level of very natural realism’.

He added: “Two studio level makeup artists have taken this head to the next level, it looks very natural in the face.

“The realism of a robotic head and body together will be the next level of enhancement – the guys who work for EX Dolls have masters in robotics and are continually evolving this technology.

“From a software point of view, you don’t want it breaking, and they need to get the internal components correct.

“They’re also working on facial posturing, narration and interaction.

“We’re still six or seven years away from having the ability to incorporate sensor pads and electronic wiring – it’ll probably be a decade before prototypes are even made.

“You just don’t want a heavy doll filled with technology, it can’t really be an actual sex robot – it’d be too expensive.

“The skeleton can be posed and moved, and the head can be interacted with, but there’s not full body movement and it’s just an enhancement to what we’re currently selling.

“This is the ultimate, really – I’d be very surprised if we see a fully autonomous body soon, it’s too future tech and that’ll be 15 to 20 years down the line.”

Paul says the dolls are part of promoting a healthy sex life – something he compares to healthy eating or going to the gym.

He said there are many uses for the dolls, not just sexual gratification, and says some men have large collections of the dolls to dress up and photographic.

Paul added: “This head is great if you’re into your photography – standard silicone heads only have one mannerism, but this gives you the ability to change expressions.

“The doll community don’t always have sex with dolls, some people collect them like art, and they have different heads for different body types.”

“People are in love with their smart phones, which they’re physically connected to, and this is the same thing.”

The DS Doll Robotic Head is set to hit the shelves at the end of 2018.

