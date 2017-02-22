Shock As Police Pull Body From Lake On University Of Birmingham Campus In Front Of Students

A man’s body has been found in a lake on a university campus.

Emergency services dashed to the scene at Edgebaston Park Road in Birmingham at 3.30pm yesterday (Tue).

West Midlands Police recovered the body on the University of Birmingham grounds, but say the death does not involve university staff or students.

A force spokeswoman added: “The body of the man remains at the scene while enquires are on-going and has not been formally identified at this stage.”

West Midlands Fire Service said last night (Tue): “We were called to the scene at Edgbaston Park Road at 3.31pm.

“Currently there is one crew in attendance from Bournbrook Fire Station.

“All other enquires must be made through West Midlands Police at this time.”

Police erected a tent and cordoned off the grounds yesterday afternoon.

A student has told of the moment the body was pulled from the lake.

The 19-year-old said: “Apparently they did the forensics first and once that was done then they pulled the body out and took pictures of it.

“It’s quite grim.

“We have not been told if it is a student or not or if it is suspicious or not.

“All we’ve been told is that students will receive information once police have finished their work at the scene.”

Deborah Walker, Birmingham University spokeswoman, said: “We are deeply shocked and saddened by today’s incident and we are awaiting further information from the emergency services.”

