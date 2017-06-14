Shocking CCTV Shows Women Robbers Raiding Post Office With Meat Cleavers

Police are hunting two female robbers who were caught on CCTV raiding a post office armed with a knife and a meat cleaver.

The masked thugs forced their way into the shop at 10pm on June 4 by using a metal milk crate to jam open the shutters.

They burst into the branch on Haunch Lane, Kings Heath, Birmingham, before threatening terrified staff.

The women, wearing jeans and black hooded jacket, then snatched handfuls of notes from the two tills before fleeing.

West Midlands Police released shocking footage of the raiders clambering over the counter while appearing to hack at staff with their blades.

Detective Constable David Cockbill, who is leading the investigation, said: “No injuries were reported despite the use of weapons.

“However, the staff members have understandably been left very shaken by what happened.

“We take all incidents of this nature seriously and we are doing all we can to trace those involved.

“As part of the investigation we’ve examined CCTV and audio of the incident and we are confident the two suspects are female.

“We have chosen to release the clip to the public in a bid to help us identify the two people responsible.

“I would ask anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers as soon as possible.”

