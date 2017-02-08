Shocking Knife Duel Between Love Rivals In Stoke Caught On CCTV

This is the shocking moment two love rivals armed with knives were caught on CCTV taking part in a “Wild West” DUEL.

Bare-chested Alan Bishop, 40, confronted Russell Morris, 45, with a six-inch blade at his home after discovering his ex-girlfriend was inside.

Morris also armed himself with a knife and went outside where both men lunged at each other – leaving Bishop with puncture wounds to the arm and chest.

The terrifying fight took place in full view of residents at a block of flats in London Road, Stoke-on-Trent, Staffs., at 7.30am on December 7 last year.

Shocking footage, which was played in court, showed Bishop, wearing a scarf around his face, sneaking up the garden path before banging on the door.

He then runs out of the shot before returning to the door holding a large knife behind his back.

Morris is then seen jabbing a blade at his rival, while Bishop ducks out of the way before attempting to slash him back.

The pair then repeatedly lunge at each other before Bishop falls over backwards on the pavement and Morris continues to try and stab him on the ground.

A passerby then intervenes before Morris stands up and remonstrates with Bishop, pointing to slash wounds on his chest.

Both men returned to their respective flats nearby but were arrested a short time later when the police were called.

The pair both admitted affray and possessing a bladed article at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on Thursday (2/2) and were each jailed for a total of 20 months.

Judge Fletcher said the incident was “terrifying” for members of the public who were nearby.

He told them both: “Affray is an offence against the maintenance of good order in this country.

“That sort of behaviour in a place where people live can never be condoned or accepted”

The court heard hours before the “Wild West” stand-off Bishop banged on Morris’ door, shouting: “Get out here, you are cheating on me.”

A concerned neighbour then called the police who arrested Morris while Bishop’s was rushed to the Royal Stoke University Hospital.

After officers reviewed the CCTV, Bishop was also arrested.

Prosecutor Neil Ahuja said: “The incident appears to have occurred as a result of an issue between them over Bishop’s ex-girlfriend, who was at the time in Morris’s flat.

“They engaged in what is perhaps best described as ‘Wild West’ behaviour outside the flat, armed with knives, each engaging in violence towards the other.

“Prior to the incident, at 2am, a neighbour was awoken by Bishop shouting outside the building, shouting, ‘Get out here, you are cheating on me’, and heard him banging on Morris’s door.

“There was a repeat of similar behaviour at 3am, 5am and 6am.

“The two effectively lunge at each other several times, stabbing and slashing at each other.

“They move backwards and forwards up and down the path as if in a fencing competition.

“Morris made contact with the body and arm of Bishop.”

Andrew Turnock, defending Morris, said: “It was Mr Bishop who started this incident.

“The ridiculous stand-off that followed was probably six of one and half-a-dozen of the other.

“Unfortunately trouble was brought to his door and he dealt with it inappropriately.”

Stuart Muldoon, defending Bishop, said: “He accepts and acknowledges the seriousness of this incident.”

Speaking at the time of the fight, neighbours expressed their shock at the violent scenes.

Dave Dixon, 30, said: “My pal was having a cup of tea and outside these two fellas were having a knife fight. He said it was mad, like some kind of medieval duel.”

Speaking after the case, a Staffordshire Police spokesman said: “This is a dispute that clearly got way out of hand.

“We are pleased with the sentence handed down as it shows that assaults using knives will not be tolerated.”

Category: News