Shocking Moment A Pack Of Hunting Dogs Were Captured Mauling A Fox To Death

This is the shocking moment a pack of hunting dogs were captured on camera savaging a fox to death in the street.

Police have confirmed they are investigating after the harrowing footage was passed to them by anti-hunt protesters over the weekend.

The terrified animal can be seen fleeing across fields in Shuttington, Warks., with hunt members dressed in traditional red jackets giving chase.

The fox then bolts into the front garden of a family home before the pack of crazed animals descend on the creature and eat it alive.

A woman can be heard screaming in horror in the background “They’re killing it. Oh my God. Get off it.”

One activist then leaps from a passing car to try and come to rescue and can be seen carrying the bloodied fox in his arms.

Protest group West Midlands Hunt Saboteurs say the animal later died after it was attacked during the Atherstone Hunt on Saturday (14/1).

A spokesperson for the group said “The Atherstone Hunt are completely out of control, wheather it be chasing and killing foxes or using violence against anyone who stands in their way.

“This fox kill comes only two weeks after the Atherstone Hunt violently attacked peaceful protestors in Atherstone Market Square.

“Taking a pack of hounds that have been bred to hunt and kill foxes over hundreds of years and then putting those hounds into places where foxes live is a very deliberate act.

“It is a deliberate act that has only one inevitable conclusion. The huntsman knew exactly what he was doing.

“The fox was cornered on a drive by the hounds who started tearing into it.

“Despite a protester managing to scare the dogs off, the fox died in their arms a short time later.”

It has been illegal to hunt foxes with dogs since 2005 – with a maximum penalty of a £5,000 fine.

Police can also confiscate and destroy equipment and dogs used in hunting.

An RSPCA spokesperson said: “150 years ago other cruel sports such as bear baiting, bull fighting and dog fighting were legal in Britain.

“No one would suggest now that those cruel sports be legalised again and we believe the same is true of hunting with packs of dogs – nobody has the right to be cruel to animals.”

A spokeswoman for Warwickshire Police said: “We received a report regarding the death of a fox in North Warwickshire.

“The incident was reported on Saturday afternoon (14/1).

“We have launched an investigation and will be reviewing footage of the alleged incident and speaking to witnesses.

“If anyone has any information that may help police with their enquiries they can call 101 and quote incident 228 of 14 January 2017.”

