Simon Cowell’s duty free tax bill

December 17, 2010

X Factor boss Simon Cowell’s preference for yeast-free beer saw him picking up a hefty tax bill at the airport.

The music mogul had brought ten cases of Japanese beer Sapporo on holiday with him to Barbados but was slapped with a £100 tax bill as he was found to be over the duty free limit.

Simon only drinks the yeast-free beer due to a food intolerance.

A source told the Sun: “Simon was a bit miffed as he’d already paid duty on the beers in the UK. And they’re not cheap because they’re imported from Japan.

“They don’t sell it in Barbados so he thought it wouldn’t be a problem.

“It wasn’t much money for a millionaire like him, but it’s not a great way to start your Christmas holidays.”

