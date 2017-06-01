Sour Puss – Miserable Moggie Looks Constantly Angry Because Of Scowl Permanently Etched On Her Face

This miserable moggie is giving internet sensation Grumpy Cat a run for its money – because of her permanently angry face.

Princess Priscilla has a scary scowl etched on her face, making her one of the most menacing moggy mugs you’ll ever see.

But despite the grey Persian pussycat’s aggressive look, her owners Kirsty and Matt Siggens claim she’s actually “a real softy”.

Kirsty, 28, said: “Who wouldn’t fall in love with that face? I took one look at her and fell in love.

“Even though she looks like she’s angry, she’s scared of everything and is a real softy.

“She’s never angry, never scratches, and doesn’t hiss.”

Seven-year-old rescue cat Priscilla was adopted by the couple four years ago and lives with them at their home in Newmarket, Suffolk.

While she is an indoor cat, Priscilla also enjoys prowling round the back garden.

Kirsty, a nurse, said: “We wanted to get a cat and we saw her on the website of an animal charity.

“As soon as I saw her, I knew I wanted her. I just loved the expression on her face, she just stood out from the rest.

“When we went to meet her, she had the most lovely temperament and I knew we had to take her home.”

But Princess’ unfortunate look perhaps isn’t helped by a recent operation in which she had to have her teeth removed.

Kirsty said: “We were very worried.

“Her teeth had to be taken out because they were set forward, so she has trouble eating and wouldn’t have been able to fend for herself.

“Everyone who sees her laughs because they can’t believe how grumpy she looks.

“Some say she looks like she’s been hit in the face with a frying pan, poor thing.

“But she’s such a lovely cat, we wouldn’t change her for the world.”

Princess joins a long list of evil-looking moggies, including renowned Internet meme Grumpy Cat and Turkish-based Gurti – who are also Persian cats.

Category: News