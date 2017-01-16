SportPax, The Brand Behind Sports-Themed Backpacks Introduces The Tennis Backpack To Its Range

SportPax a hard shell backpack which holds the shape of a sports ball a great bag for any sports mad child wanting to show off their passion for their favourite sport. The bags come in the shape of footballs, rugby balls and now include the tennis ball backpack.

With celebrity fans including the Beckhams there a must for any sports mad family. http://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-2928991/Victoria-Beckham-teases-fans-new-collection-models-sons-football-rucksack.html

The bags are tough resilient and spacious, perfect for cramming in bits for school, taking to the park, and of course, for any sporting activity. Inside are handy pockets and dividers to store anything from pens to mobile phones. The shell of the bag is specifically designed to maintain its shape, whilst still being sport and malleable enough to be extra safe for your child. They are easy to wipe clean too, so will stand up to the demands of your child’s energetic lifestyle!.

SportPax have teamed up with SD Marketing the UK distributors behind MadPax and will be exhibiting the bags at Top Drawer 2017 this January on Stand P50.

As for the cost, they’re brilliantly priced: the football and rugby backpacks RRP is £27.99 and the tennis backpacks RRP is £29.99.

Category: Business