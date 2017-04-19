Start your Back to School shopping with a MadPax backpack

Getting ready for school doesn’t have to be a total drag – there’s always back to school shopping to look forward to starting with your backpack. It’s used every day so you need to love it.

MadPax has over 11 designs, 3 different sizes and more colours options than a rainbow, from the simple to obscure, there’s a design for everyone. Without compromising on practicality, thanks to the roomy main compartment, two side zip pockets, padded laptop sleeve and interior zip pocket. There’s good load distribution to protect young backs and it’s water resistant.

Express your style, personality, individuality this back to school with a MadPax….Launching this year is the Interstella, Full Scale & Raptor. The bag that can hold anything and go anywhere.

Created in Phoenix Arizona in 2011 “MadPax was founded on one key principle – to create 3D inspired, progressively modern backpacks for kids of all ages,” claims MadPax co-founder, Tina Huber.

MadPax allows kids to express their inner creature, a pack that is functional, funky and fun, why blend when you can stand out from the crowd. Celebrities and their kids seen rocking a MadPax, Hugh Jackman, Willow Smith, Kate Hudson, Ben Affleck & Heidi Klum.

