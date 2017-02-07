Startup Walmoo launches global Loyalty-as-a-Service solution partner programme

Walmoo aims to help small and medium retail businesses (SMEs) to grow and improve relationships with their customers by running smart loyalty programmes. The customers will be able to check-in and receive rewards from places they love to visit with absolute ease.

Walmoo is the very first Loyalty-as-a-service solution that allows businesses to implement a customizable, simple to use and affordable loyalty programme in minutes, leveraging NFC / QR technologies that are accessible through 100% self-service which means that the business is in full control of their customer loyalty programme from day one.

In response to accelerating demand and the need for local consultants around the world, Walmoo today announced the worldwide roll-out of its new Partner Programme for reseller channel partners worldwide. The Walmoo loyalty Partner Programme empowers resellers, systems integrators and service providers with the means to successfully market and deliver services for small and medium retail businesses, all revolving around Walmoo’s unique customer engagement and loyalty solution. Taking part in the partner programme is completely free with the partner always in full control of the consultation, implementation and support for the solution. White Label partnership options are available as well.

“At Walmoo we realised that brick and mortar retailers, especially independent businesses, need an accessible, modern loyalty solution that can deliver customer reward programmes whilst leveraging today’s technological possibilities. All of this will be done, preferably without having to set up an expensive POS (Point of Sales) system or commit to running costs or subscriptions which can be prohibitive for SMBs (Small and Medium Businesses). Our customer loyalty system is designed as an SaaS loyalty program which means it can be easily implemented within minutes by anyone. However, there is always a need for someone to oversee the planning and implementation process as a loyalty programme is delicate thing and businesses want it to be perfect. With this in mind, we have reached the conclusion that we will provide the solution for local loyalty experts to access the tools along with an opportunity to help their business customers to launch their custom loyalty programme,” says Guntis Coders, CEO and Co-founder of Walmoo.

The Walmoo solution consists of Android and/or Web based terminal apps and a web based administration panel for businesses. For customer identification there are a few options to choose from i.e. an NFC card or tag or printed or digitally stored QR code. Another unique thing about Walmoo is that it’s the very first solution which allows for businesses either to provide their own custom NFC loyalty card or use ANY contactless bank card, transport card or loyalty tags their customers may have already in their wallets! They just register their existing NFC tag by swiping next to the Walmoo terminal and start using it as a loyalty card. So in the cities where there is a contactless card for public transport, like Oyster in London, people can use the same card in stores as their loyalty card. Walmoo will work for multiple business. The idea is to have all small business in an area using Walmoo for their customer loyalty. That way, it is only one QR code or card for the customer to use, and it builds support among small businesses in the area.

Walmoo solution’s flat Pay-as-you-Use pricing model offers the perfect way to keep it affordable, regardless of the business size, as it adjusts the needs. The forever free (each month’s first 50 visitors) plan without functional limitations is a great deal for very small businesses and for testing the solution without trial time limitations.

This partner programme launch announcement comes together with Walmoo’s expansion in the UK by opening its first office outside its country of origin. Walmoo will be operating from TechHub @Campus (4-5 Bonhill Street, London, EC2A 4BX, UK), the global community and workspace for tech entrepreneurs and startups.

The Walmoo Company was established in 2013 in Latvia which is one of the Baltic States located in Northern Europe. The project has more than 1000 registered business customers from more than 30 countries from around the World. The Walmoo Loyalty-as-a-Service solution has been built using Walmoo’s identification & engagement development platform with loyalty engine which has been used to provide solutions around loyalty programmes, ski resort ticketing and solutions for events.

