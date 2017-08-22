Steve Woodward joins Calibre Candidates

Calibre Candidates are pleased to announce the appointment of Steve Woodward as our new Managing Director. Steve has been appointed to head up operations and drive the Company’s growth and strategy to the next stage.

With over 16 years of industry experience firstly at Hays and then Daniel Owen Ltd. Steve brings a wealth of recruitment expertise with him and will work alongside Nicki Bennett the Company Founder in leading, developing and growing the UK business. Steve’s career has seen him achieve both individual and company success culminating in the building of a highly profitable recruitment division from scratch. With proven experience and a strong client and candidate ethos, this appointment will see Steve fit naturally into a company which over nearly 20 years has stood for one hundred percent quality supply.

This is truly a new and exciting phase of expansion for Calibre Candidates, which we know will be a great success and only further enhance our client and candidate experience.

Category: Business