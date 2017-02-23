Storm Doris Kills Woman After Debris Falls From Building

Storm Doris has claimed its first victim after a woman was killed when debris fell from a high street city building during 90mph winds.

Emergency services were called to Dudley Street, in Wolverhampton city centre following reports of a serious incident at around 11.43am today.

Paramedics battled to save the victim, who has not been named, but she died outside a Marks and Spencer store from “very serious head injuries”.

Witnesses said the area was busy with shoppers at the time and some commuters were seen in tears following the tragedy.

Fire crews, ambulance staff and police officers all attended the scene after receiving 15 emergency calls in the wake of the incident.

Parts of the city centre was sealed off near to the entrance of a Starbucks and the Mander Centre – which is the main shopping mall in Wolverhampton.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “Two ambulances, a paramedic area support officer and the critical care paramedics from the Midlands Air Ambulance in Staffordshire, who responded on a rapid response vehicle, were sent to the scene.

“On arrival, crews found a woman who had suffered very serious head injuries.

“Sadly, it quickly became apparent that there was nothing that could be done to save her and she was confirmed dead at the scene.”

A West Midlands Police spokeswoman added: “Police in Wolverhampton were called to the scene of a serious incident in Dudley Street at around 11.50am.

“Officers are currently still in attendance along with the ambulance and fire services.

“Roads in the area are closed and motorists and pedestrians are being advised to avoid the city centre.

“The incident is believed to be related to Storm Doris.”

Across the UK major roads have been closed, planes grounded and trees uprooted onto cars and railway lines as Storm Doris hit the country with gusts of almost 100mph.

Category: News