Stuffed bird with more than a passing resemblance to Donald Trump has been spotted at Bristol Museum

A stuffed bird bearing an uncanny resemblance to American presidential candidate Donald Trump has been spotted at a museum.

Golden Pheasant which looks like Donald Trump can be seen on display at Bristol Museum, Bristol (SWNS Group)

The male golden pheasant – real name ‘chrysolophus pictus’ – has a magnificent red plumage but it is its golden crest makes it resemble the bird-brained politician.

As well as its distinctive hairdo, the pheasant turn heads with its lengthy tail – making up two-thirds of its metre-long body.
SWNS_TRUMP_BIRD_04It also has a deep orange ‘cape’ which is spread like a fan to attract mates.

This particular stuffed specimen lives in Bristol Museum and Art Gallery.
SWNS_TRUMP_BIRD_06Golden pheasants are common in their native Western China but, unlike Mr Trump‘s popularity, numbers of the birds are declining.

They are hard to spot in their natural forest habitat, so little is known about their behaviour in the wild.
SWNS_TRUMP_BIRD_12While Trump has a 577,583 strong petition trying to ban him from the UK, there are between 50 – 100 breeding pairs of his bouffant-clad doppelgängers in Britain.

They can mainly be found in East Anglia and on the Isles of Scilly.

  1. Zork says:
    May 13, 2017 at 11:34 pm

    Funny, I’ve found 8 birds that look like Obama and 10 that look like Hillary. That must be big news.

