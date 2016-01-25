Stuffed bird with more than a passing resemblance to Donald Trump has been spotted at Bristol Museum

A stuffed bird bearing an uncanny resemblance to American presidential candidate Donald Trump has been spotted at a museum.

The male golden pheasant – real name ‘chrysolophus pictus’ – has a magnificent red plumage but it is its golden crest makes it resemble the bird-brained politician.

As well as its distinctive hairdo, the pheasant turn heads with its lengthy tail – making up two-thirds of its metre-long body.

It also has a deep orange ‘cape’ which is spread like a fan to attract mates.

This particular stuffed specimen lives in Bristol Museum and Art Gallery.

Golden pheasants are common in their native Western China but, unlike Mr Trump‘s popularity, numbers of the birds are declining.

They are hard to spot in their natural forest habitat, so little is known about their behaviour in the wild.

While Trump has a 577,583 strong petition trying to ban him from the UK, there are between 50 – 100 breeding pairs of his bouffant-clad doppelgängers in Britain.

They can mainly be found in East Anglia and on the Isles of Scilly.

