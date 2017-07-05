Super Slim Super Eater Takes On Her Biggest Challenge – A 4,500-Calorie Burger Standing More Than A Foot Tall

A super-fit food blogger took on the biggest challenge of her eating career – one of Britain’s largest cheeseburgers, stacking up more than a foot tall.

Despite being a slim size ten, super eater Kate Ovens managed to polish-off the equivalent of nine huge cheeseburgers when she took on the 70oz feast.

But sadly the 23-year-old presenter and blogger could not quite complete the 4,500 -calorie feast – which is three times the recommended daily amount for a woman – and she was unable to finish the last two meat patties from the 11-burger feast.

The giant sandwich, which contained 58oz of beef and also a whopping 22 slices of cheese, was made for eating queen Kate by Beefy Boys in Hereford, Herefordshire, and she managed to gobbled-up all but the last 10oz of it.

Marketing graduate Kate, originally from Fleet, Hamps., now lives in London and takes on an eating challenge every couple of weeks.

Unfortunately on this occasion, gannet Kate hit ‘the wall’ after about ten minutes and could not complete her mammoth task.

She said: “I cannot say enough just how delicious that burger was.

“They allow customers to add as many burgers as they want – the record was ten, so I tried to go for 11.

“I didn’t win in the end, but every bite was a joy.

“It was absolutely delicious – even though it was huge, I didn’t want to leave a bite.”

The massive burger, which cost £38, consisted of 11 160g Hereford beef patties, 11 slices of American cheese, 11 slices of Swiss cheese, and mayonnaise and secret sauce – topped off with 11 rashers of bacon.

Kate, who stands 5 ft 5 ins tall, polished-off all but two of the burgers – but she did manage to slurp down a thick, creamy milkshake.

She says she prepares for her hunger games by devouring more vegetables.

Pretty Kate said: “I’ve always been a good eater.

“When I was in my teens I was a little bit bigger, because I had a good appetite, but even though I started going to the gym and lost the weight, I’ve still always had the same appetite.

“I do a lot of exercise and I eat incredibly healthily in the gaps in between, but I do love doing my food challenges.

“I suppose I’m a new form of food critic. I just love food.

“I have the best surname – I obviously didn’t plan it at all, but people don’t forget it in a hurry.”

Kate loves eating and her favourite food is margarita pizza, which she loves it so much she once managed to almost polish off a massive pizza measuring 27 inches – one of the largest available sizes in the country – leaving behind only a few crusts.

She also regularly gets hundreds of thousands of views on the videos she posts on her “Kate Ovens” Facebook page – where she has an impressive 85,000 followers.

She said: “I went up to Glasgow to eat a massive stack of pancakes once, and the day after my video went up on Facebook, people were queuing out of the door.

“They weren’t even known for their breakfast foods before.

“It seems loads of people want to go to restaurants where I’ve devoured their biggest dish.”

After graduating the prestigious Newcastle University with a 2:1 in Marketing, Kate moved to London where she works in marketing while she tries to become a presenter – and takes on massive dishes as a hobby.

She said: “I would love to be a presenter on TV.

“I got into this through watching Man Vs Food, and would love to have a show like that.

“I obviously can’t eat challenges all the time.

“I probably do one every two to three weeks – I don’t need to prepare too much either.

“In the days running up to a challenge, I increase my gym routine and up my vegetable intake five days before.

“Wherever I’m doing a challenge, I make sure I’m staying nearby.

“Most of the time I end up needing a lie down afterwards, but I’m never sick.

“If eating the last bite of something would make me sick, I just wouldn’t do it.

“This is fun for me, I don’t want to do anything I don’t want to.”

Beefy Boys dished up to Kate a super-sized version of their award-winning signature burger, which was once crowned the best burger in Britain – and the second best in the world.

Co-owner Anthony Murphy said: “Kate was absolutely incredible.

“There were about 20 or 30 people watching this petite girl devour a jumbo-sized version of our signature burger.

“She’s a total legend.”

Kate, who now lives in south London, said her family is very supportive of her.

The former Frozen Elsa impersonator added: “I realised a while ago that I’m just a hungry person.

“I know some people can’t understand why I do it, but that’s okay.

“When I was about 17 or 18 I realised I just never really got full, and that’s why I started doing challenges.

“I’ve probably taken on about 30 to 35 challenges, and have a good success rate.

“I just quite enjoy eating.”

