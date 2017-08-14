Surgeons Remove Half Of Nine-Year-Old’s Brain To Treat Rare Form Of Epilepsy

A nine-year-old boy has had half of his BRAIN removed to treat a rare disease which caused him to suffer up to 15 seizures a day.

Logan Curtis was struck down by Rasmussen’s Encephalitis, which caused cells in his brain to swell.

The only cure for the rare neurological disease was to remove the affected cells in a complex 14-hour hemispherectomy procedure.

As a result, he’s lost some of the mobility in the left side of his body, but has been allowed home to recover with his family.

His aunt Nikita Downes, 29, said: “He just takes one day at a time and we don’t know the long term effects.

“He can’t move properly and has limited mobility in his left hand side of his body.

“He loves firemen, the police and all animals. He does want to be a policeman but unfortunately he won’t be able to do things like that.

“His condition is just so rare we don’t know what’s going to happen in the future.

“But he’s come so far to survive such a major operation, it really does feel like a miracle to have him home with us.”

Logan, from Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, was previously healthy until he was diagnosed with the rare form of epilepsy in 2013.

He became seriously ill, suffering up to 15 seizures a day.

Logan underwent the operation at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London in June when surgeons removed half his brain.

Despite the seriousness of the operation. the youngster came round just 48 hours after surgery and was out of hospital within a week.

He has since spent nine weeks at an epilepsy rehabilitation centre in Lingfield, Surrey, where he underwent a number of treatments including physiotherapy, osteotherapy and schooling to help aid his recovery.

His mother, Tammy, 46, and other family members took it in turns to stay with Logan throughout his residential stay.

But they’re now taking one day at a time as they see what the future holds.

His family, including siblings Romany-Blu, two, Mason-Lee, ten, Nicole, 16, Whitney, 19, and Curtis, 23, have arranged a special welcome home party for him.

Nikita added: “We’re going to throw a big party with a BBQ bouncy castle and face-painting.

“We’re even trying to get hold of a petting zoo – it’ll be a fun day.

“We’re hoping the firemen will come with the search and rescue dogs along too, the police too.

“It’s a big thing for this little boy. He really has done so well with the operation so it’s all what he wants.

“He knows quite a lot of people and he’s excited and he’s much looking forward to it.”

