Surprising new film by British artists tours UK, exploring belief and identity

As moving image continues to dominate visual culture – as shown at this year’s Venice Biennale, Documenta and Turner Prize, the work of a new wave of emerging artist filmmakers chosen by Jarman Award shortlisted artists begins a tour of the UK [4 May – 14 June].

Selected 7, collaboration between artists’ film & video platform videoclub and Film London Artists’ Moving Image Network (FLAMIN), is designed to present a cross-section of work by British based artists across the UK. In the spirit of Derek Jarman’s life and work as a queer activist and convention-defying filmmaker, Selected celebrates innovation, experimentation and risk-taking in artists’ film.

Nominated by filmmakers shortlisted for the 2016 Film London Jarman Award – the accolade that recognises artists who are to our times what Derek Jarman was to his – Selected 7 represents what’s exciting, inspiring and sometimes mysterious about artists’ film today.

This year’s selection sees the work of eight artists (seven of whom are female) presented, whose work explores themes of embodiment and identity, belief systems and gender, including Evan Ifekoya, Hannah Black, Rosie Carr, Ginte Regina, Phoebe Boswell, Adham Faramawy, Sarah Abu Abdallah and Sofia Albina Novikoff Unger.

Jamie Wyld, Director of videoclub and Chair of the Selected panel, says: ‘Selected 7 offers a platform to emerging film artists that supports them to build profile at a crucial point in their

career. Previous Selected artists have gone on to be nominated for the Jarman Award themselves, whilst others – such as Chooc Ly Tan of the 2011 and 2014 programmes – have been offered solo exhibitions as a result.’

Maggie Ellis, Head of Artists’ Moving Image at Film London, says: ‘The new wave of early career artist filmmakers are producing some remarkable work. Often highly personal and provocative, the work throws off the mantle of film conventions and plays with form, techniques and cinematic language. The Selected tour will surprise and delight audiences with new visionsand new voices. We’re delighted to be working with videoclub to again present this important programme.’

Selected 7 is touring to six venues in the UK during May-June:

Fabrica, Brighton (4 May); CCA Glasgow (16 May); Whitechapel Gallery, London (18 May); Nottingham Contemporary (25 May); Plymouth Arts Centre (1 June) and Exeter Phoenix (14 June).

For full venue and screening details: www.videoclub.org.uk.

