Teacher Fuming After Her Son Was Rejected From The School Where She’s Worked For 15 Years

A veteran teacher is fuming after her son failed to get a place at the school she has worked for 15 years – because it’s ‘too far away.’

Amandeep Phull, 38, has lashed out at the system, because her son was rejected from the six high schools they picked for him, including where she works, and handed a place at a school in the opposite direction to her daily commute.

Despite the Head of Maths travelling to Greenford High School every day, her local council have said that she lives too far away for her 11-year-old sold Navraj to get a place there in September – less than four miles away.

She applied to six secondary schools for Navraj, including the one she has worked at for 15 years, which is four miles from her home.

But she was rejected by all of them because of the distance, even by her nearest one, The Heathland School, which is one-and-a-half miles away from her home in Hounslow West, in west London.

However her son was then offered a place at Kingsley Academy, which she said was nearly three miles away in Hounslow East – the opposite direction to where she lives.

Mrs Phull, 38, said she questioned whether it was worth being part of a system “that is doing nothing for my child”.

The school she loves working at does not have an admissions’ policy where teachers can secure places for their children as it has never been needed before, she said.

Mrs Phull said: “We never considered it before, because everyone has been successful, other teachers and staff.”

Even if they were to try and introduce such a policy, it would take two years to implement, so would be too late.

She says she considered moving to another school which had a policy where teachers could get their children a place after two years of working there.

But she said she would have to start as a teacher, adding: “That also means something I have worked so hard to get to as head of maths, to just go back to square one.”

Her and her husband Satinderjit, 38, a car salesman, are appealing, but her son is number 118 in the queue on the waiting list for The Heathland School.

They hit out at parents “cheating” the system by moving or renting properties just to secure precious school places.

Mrs Phull said: “The nearest school to me is one-and-a-half miles. And they said the last child they took in was 0.9 miles away.

“But I do know there were parents who moved to get their children into that school.

“I have given 15 years to the education sector, and I cannot get my child into a school that is within my proximity.

“The one we have been offered, we did not apply for. It is three miles away. It requires improvement on Ofsted.”

She added: “I am just really upset. Other parents, you can understand.

“I have given 15 years to the education system.

“I do not understand why I should play the system and move house or rent other properties. I have lived here for 12 years.

“They have just said, it is oversubscribed and I live too far away.”

Mrs Phull, who also has a six-year-old daughter, Navroop, added: “When I spoke to the council, they said apply to the boys’ school.

“But I will then have this problem, if not worse, when it comes to my daughter as she will not be able to apply under the siblings criteria.

“At the moment I should be focusing on my son, trying to get him through his SATs.

“There should be something where you have lived five years, and it shows you are clearly not playing the system.”

She claimed one of her friends said to her “I have got no problems getting in”, as she moved house just to get her son a school place.

But Mrs Phull said: “I do not see why I should move house. The rules need to change so that it is fair.

“I am getting whatever is left over.

“I feel really anxious and stressed.

“Where other parents are focusing on supporting their children through their SATs, I am focusing on trying to get my son a school place.

“I am just annoyed. I am in the profession, I have given 15 years at the same school and I am head of maths.

“It actually makes me think – is it worth being part of this education system that is doing nothing for my child?

“The whole government had a strategy that every child matters. Where does my child come into this, does he not matter?

“My head has been really supporting. It is an independent panel, he has no influence.

“He is trying to be fair, but his hands are tied. There is not much he can do.

“I have to appeal to the council. Every time I have spoken to Hounslow council, they say it is distance. They do not think our chance for appealing is good.”

