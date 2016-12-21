Ted Bingo wraps up a successful year with its 100,000th player!

2016 is almost at an end, and Ted Bingo is delighted to announce a successful first year. Since joining United Commissions’ impressive brand portfolio in early 2016, Ted Bingo has proved itself to be one of the most popular sites for online bingo in the UK. Hot on the heels of its success, Ted Bingo is topping off the year with the celebration of its 100,000th player.

Donna G. from the UK is the site’s 100,000th player and also a symbol of the site’s growth and appeal to online bingo players everywhere. To mark this special event, Ted Bingo is giving this lucky player a prize package of £100, 100 bingo tickets, and 100 FREE Spins! Congratulate Donna on Ted Bingo’s Facebook page.

So what makes Ted Bingo irresistible to players? The site offers an exhilarating gaming atmosphere, with an appealing design and espionage theme. Players will love Ted himself, the ‘international bear of mystery’ and secret agent who adds an extra burst of fun and energy to the site.

Perhaps some of the most appealing aspects of Ted Bingo are its cutting edge design and optimized online gaming features. The entire site is easy to navigate for a smooth, seamless, and ideal playing experience. Players love the hassle-free layout and the ability to get what they want faster.

There are also a whole host of unique features designed to enhance the user experience. Some key highlights include a live bingo feed and live progressive jackpot feed to allow players a glimpse of the best rooms, games, and jackpots in real time.

Ted’s Top Promotions & Perks

There is an unstoppable selection of bonuses, promotions, lucrative jackpots, and exclusive VIP Club rewards. As soon as players join the site, they will receive a massive 700% Welcome Bonus. This means that with a deposit of only £10, they can play with £80! Staying true to the espionage theme, each promotion forms part of a top secret mission, adding even more excitement to gaming sessions.

One of Ted’s most popular promotions is their Spin the Wheel bonus, known as the Ted Wheel. This unique feature is not found on many other sites and offers the chance at guaranteed wins. There are 12 exciting sure-win prizes such as free spins, special bonuses, and extra coins.

Action-Packed Games

Ted Bingo is home to an exhilarating collection of over 200 online bingo, slots and casino games. Players can choose from a large range of themed 75 ball, 90 ball, High 5 Swedish, Speed Bingo, Free Bingo and penny bingo rooms. Players can also access the bustling Ted Bingo community for social chat games and extra prizes.

To boost the bingo experience, players can expect 1TG and 2TG winners in 90% of the games. This means increased chances to win these bingo games and the explosive jackpots on offer. Ted also offers an electrifying range of Live Bingo, plus guaranteed and progressive games with prizes surpassing £1,000,000!

Ted also boasts a collection of hundreds of slots and casino games from the top industry providers including WMS and Netent. This first-class collection features all the classic slots and new releases, covering numerous themes and genres. There are many classic casino games like online roulette and blackjack in the casino games suite.

Keeping up with today’s demand of mobile gaming, players can enjoy everything the site has to offer with Ted Bingo mobile. It’s easy to download the free iOS app from the app store or to play on the mobile site from all Android devices. Players will have a complete gaming experience with access to all games, bonuses, and features from their smartphone and tablet.

With a successful first year under its belt, Ted Bingo is looking forward to a new year and aim for even greater player satisfaction!

Category: Business