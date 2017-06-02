The 5 most scenic places in Europe

Europe has long been considered to be one of the most fascinating and culturally diverse places on Earth. From its incredible architecture, rich history, delicious cuisine and awe-inspiring landscapes, there are few places in the world that can rival its appeal to tourists who are looking to lose themselves in a brand new experience. The great thing about visiting any European country is that within each city or area of wildlife you will not ever share the same experience twice there. Why not use our selection of the most scenic places in Europe guide you to finding a brand new place to explore this year with your friends and family?

Colmar in France

Often referred to as the ‘Little Venice’ of France, Colmar dates back all the way to the 9th century and is as picturesque today as it was all those years ago. It’s charming waterways meander through and guide you along medieval streets and offer countless opportunities to soak up the tastes and smells of the wine district capital. Here you will also find the perfect balance between French and German influences, from its food to its architecture.

Goreme in Tukey

Situated in the midst of the impressive rock formations in this part of Turkey hides the glorious town of Goreme, dating all the way back to the Roman era. The rock here offered the perfect foundation surface for the town to grow and develop and the buildings here are still as sturdy as they have ever been. The town’s spectacular beauty truly has to be seen to be believed, with some of its churches being carved intricately into the rock. Witness the breathing splendour of the town at sunrise for a truly memorable travel experience.

Manarola in Italy

Made famous by its impressive Instagram-ability, the 5 coastal towns of the Cinque Terre are often found at the top of the bucket list for travellers on the hunt for scenic destinations. Manarola is one of those towns that offer everything from the sun and sea to stunning rainbow coloured cliff top houses that are what helped to make this part of Italy so famous. This particular town is famous for its incredible local wine and for being popular with fishermen. Manarola also offers travellers the chance to enjoy a break away from traffic, cars and horns as the area is protected from becoming overly modernised in the push to hold on to its vintage charm.

Garmisch-Partenkirchen in Bavaria, Germany

Situated in the stunning Bavarian mountain resort you will stumble upon Garmisch-Partenkirchen, less than two hours away from Munich by train. The town was once split into two- one town being Teutonic and one Roman- after which the Winter Olympics in 1936 caused them to come together as one. The town dates back to 15AD and offers tourists the chance to explore a place that has remained very much untouched by the changes of time.

Bled in Slovenia

Nestled close to the mountains you will find the gorgeous city of Bled, established in 1004 and kept hidden like a prized Slovenian treasure… until today! In Bled you will find the beautiful Bled Castle floating in the centre of the awe-inspiring Lake Bled that makes it stunning to see in both the summer and winter times. Whether you are a fan of health spas or hiking Bled, will be able to offer you that and so much more!

Regardless of which of the aforementioned European holiday hot-spots you choose to pay a visit to this year, make sure that you get hold of an EHIC (European Health Insurance Card) to take with you on your adventures. It will ensure that you are always available to qualify for free or significantly reduced cost healthcare whilst abroad.

