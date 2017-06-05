The Benefits Of A Hospitality Uniform

Creating a hospitality business uniform can provide several key benefits for both your business and your staff in equal measure. Simon Jersey Uniforms take you through some of the reasons why a uniform is essential to your hospitality business.

The importance of branding on public awareness

Colouring is one of the biggest factors you will want to build around when putting together your uniform. In fact, colour increases your brand recognition by up to 80%!

Think of it like this. Think of the colours red and yellow together, now think of a business. Chances are that your mind went to McDonalds, and this would be because McDonalds have made colour such an integral part of their brand. The same can be said of many businesses. The colour purple might make you think of Cadbury’s Dairy Milk, for example.

So with that in mind, you should take some inspiration from your business in its current state. Does your logo have any prominent features? Does your restaurant already have a colour scheme that you can carry over?

Once you’ve decided on the colour scheme, you can start considering the practical aspects of the uniform and how to combine it with your style choices.

Even aside from the brand awareness aspect, a uniform also provides the benefit of helping your staff feel as part of a team, and a part of the vision that your company is aiming towards. What better way to motivate your staff than making them feel like they’re essentially part of a family instead of “just” an employee?

Form and function combined.

A hospitality uniform is more than just a cornerstone of your branding, though. It’s as much a way to enable your staff to work as best and as safe as possible as it is a way for your brand to stay in the minds of your customers.

You may provide several variations on one core uniform in order to make sure you’re comprehensively prepared for different circumstances. For example, a light and breathable polo shirt in the summer will help keep your staff cool and able to work efficiently through the hottest day. During the winter, you could offer a sturdy long sleeve shirt to remain both warm and formal, or offer a light fleece as an extra layer. Provisions like this are small changes to what still remains a core uniform, but they can demonstrate to your staff that you care about their wellbeing and comfort during rough working days.

Aside from that, you could also add some decorative flair to help create some supervisory hierarchy for customer benefit. For example, it’ll be immediately apparent that a certain staff member is a part of the managerial team because the management team wear a tie to distinguish themselves from other staff.

After giving some thorough consideration to what you want out of your uniform, you should find putting it together to be a simple process, especially if you already have the brand image as a key focus. Both your staff and your customers will feel more engaged with your business as a result of your new uniform.

Category: Business