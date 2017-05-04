The Best Apps for Slots Players

If you’re a keen slots player, you’ll want to have access to the greatest games whenever you feel like playing, and there’s no better way of doing that than downloading some of the best slots games straight to your mobile. Whether you’re on a long train journey or you’re just looking to kill time at home, the below slots apps are sure to keep you entertained with the variety they offer.

HUUUGE GAMES

HUUUGE GAMES is a simple app that offers a variety of casino-based games for you to choose from. The slots are freemium based and you’ll regularly be provided with free coins to play with, but you’ll have the opportunity to buy new coins if you run out with the in-app purchase functionality. One benefit of downloading this app is that you’re not just limited to one slots game thanks to the many others available.

Rocket Speed

If you enjoy free play based slots you’ll love what the Rocket Speed app has to offer. The app itself is free to download and you’ll be presented with many slots games to choose from, and the fact most them don’t require coins to play means you can play as much as you like without running out. The app does come with in-app purchases for some of the games that require coins to play if you want to make the experience much more exciting. This app doesn’t require an internet connection to play games which is a perfect feature for those travellers not wanting to use their data.

Wink Slots

If you’re looking to try out a slots app for the first time, they don’t come much better than Wink Slots in terms of variety and visual effects. By installing the Wink Slots app you’ll have instant access to hundreds of slots games that offer some of the biggest jackpot payouts in the industry. The great benefit of installing this app is that you can take advantage of a 30 free spins no deposit required bonus to get you rolling.

Jackpot City

Jackpot City is a visually brilliant casino app thanks to the fact it’s based on the Microgaming platform. This app is perfect for slots fanatics as it offers a host of slots to choose from so you’ll never get bored playing the machines you love. Jackpot City also offers a casino section, so you can try your hand at the odd game of Blackjack or Roulette if you’re looking to play something different.

Gaming Club

The Gaming Club app is also based on the popular Microgaming platform so you can be sure you’re going to be visually entertained with the graphics available, and your experience is going to be smooth thanks to the user-friendly interface it possesses. The Gaming Club app is available for both Android and iPhone users and it offers some of the best table and slots games in the industry thanks to the Microgaming software it’s based on.

EnergyCasino

EnergyCasino doesn’t have its own app for you to install, however, it’s classed as a good mobile slot playing solution simply because the site is fully mobile responsive and all you need to do is enter the URL to play more than 450 slots games. EnergyCasino can be played on any standard mobile because it can be accessed via a mobile browser, which is another benefit of considering this casino.

The above games are just some of the many slots available for free download straight to your mobile, and even though there are thousands of other apps available when it comes to the slots games you love, you can be sure the ones above will offer you the best experience in terms of visual effects and ease of use.

Category: Business