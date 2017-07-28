The best golf events to watch in 2017

As we stand, at the height of summer, there is still the meat of the 2017 golf season to look forward to. Two majors are still to be contested, and we will also see the conclusions of the PGA and European Tours. So, which events should you be looking out for over the next six months?

The Open Championship, 20-23 July

The Open Championship, also known as the British Open, will take place at Royal Birkdale this year for the tenth time. The Open is one of golf’s four majors, a jewel in the crown of any top contender, and 2017 marks the 146th time the competition has been held.

Among the favourites, who will be competing for a prize pot of well over £1 million, are Henrik Stenson, the Swede who currently holds the title, Justin Rose, a former US Open winner, and the British Rory McIlroy, who’s going for his second Open triumph.

The Open is an inseparable part of the British sporting summer, and whether you are watching it on TV, or as a VIP thanks to The Open golf hospitality 2017 packages, it simply cannot be missed.

The US PGA Championship, 10-13 August

The US PGA Championship represents the final major of the year – the last chance for players to claim one of the top four prizes in the sport.

The latest era of golf is an intriguing one, with no players seemingly able to put their stamp on this period in time. While the likes of McIlroy and Luke Donald show in flashes why they are great players, nobody can put together a run of majors in the same way Tiger Woods did in the last decade.

For this reason, the majors have become a real lottery in terms of who the winner will be – and for the spectator, this translates into a thoroughly watchable event. So, make sure you don’t miss the US PGA Championship, which will take place at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.





Tour Championship, 20-24 September

The Tour Championship represents the crescendo of the US PGA Tour: a top golf series which attracts the best players stateside, as well as a galaxy of stars from across the pond in Europe and around the world.

It is one of the most lucrative events in golf, as the winner stands a chance of topping the table of the FedEx Cup, the rankings race which accompanies the US PGA Tour, and scooping a cool $10 million in prize money.

It all comes to a conclusion at the Tour Championship, when players will be putting with literally millions on the line, so make sure you tune in for some high stakes drama.

There’s our pick of the top three golf events to tune into over the final half of 2017. There is nothing like a Sunday when the leaderboard is constantly changing, and the nerve of the planet’s top players is tested to the max.

Category: Life